Two-day seminar on reservations from November 12

The Fraternity Movement will hold a two-day seminar on reservations in Kozhikode from November 12. A release quoting the organisation’s functionaries said here on Thursday that the sessions at the seminar would discuss ways to strengthen efforts to get reservation rights through new forms. Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman, University Grants Commission, G. Mohan Gopal, eminent lawyer and former director, National Law School of India, among others, will attend the event.