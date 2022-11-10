Two-day seminar on reservations from November 12

The Hindu Bureau
November 10, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fraternity Movement will hold a two-day seminar on reservations in Kozhikode from November 12. A release quoting the organisation’s functionaries said here on Thursday that the sessions at the seminar would discuss ways to strengthen efforts to get reservation rights through new forms. Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman, University Grants Commission, G. Mohan Gopal, eminent lawyer and former director, National Law School of India, among others, will attend the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app