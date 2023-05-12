Two-day mega IT job fair ‘Reboot-23’ from Saturday

May 12, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Reboot-2023’, a two-day mega IT job fair hosted by the Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), will begin at Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode on Saturday. Around 70 leading IT companies are expected to turn up for recruiting talented candidates. Nearly 8,000 positions are likely to be filled on completion of the fair, which is claimed to be the largest in the Malabar region. CAFIT functionaries said ‘Reboot’ was a flagship initiative launched in 2016 to support mass recruitments. Over 100 IT companies were part of the recruitment drives conducted in the previous years, they said.