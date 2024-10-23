Two-day IIM-K conclave in London from October 24

For the first time in its history, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) will host its international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ (GIT 2024) outside India, taking the event to London from October 24 to 25.

The event will take place at the iconic Senate House of the University of London, a press release said here on Wednesday.

Lord Meghnad Desai, Member of the House of Lords and Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, will inaugurate the event. A renowned economist, commentator, and public intellectual, Lord Desai’s presence will set the tone for a thought-provoking and forward-looking conclave.

Kanishka Narayan, Member of Parliament for Vale of Glamorgan, will deliver the keynote address, sharing his insights on the global challenges and the evolving role of higher education in addressing them. Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and Chair GIT 2024, will preside over the inaugural session.

Prof. Chatterjee said: “As we take this significant step in hosting the inaugural Globalising Indian Thought conclave in London, we are not only expanding the horizons of Indian thought leadership but also fostering a dynamic dialogue that bridges cultures and ideas. This event underscores our commitment to addressing global challenges through innovative education and collaborative discourse.”

The conclave, spanning two days, will host some of the world’s leading academics, business leaders, and policymakers to explore the role of education in shaping global solutions.

Key figures such as Prof. Charles Goodhart (Emeritus Professor in the Financial Markets Group, London School of Economics), Prof. Tirthankar Roy (Professor of Economic History at the London School of Economics), Prof. Pawan Budhwar (Associate Vice-Chancellor, Aston University), and Swami Sarvasthananda (minister-in-charge, Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre) will contribute their expertise through keynote addresses and panel discussions.

There will also be research paper presentations by academicians from across the globe along with 10 technical sessions. Topics will include the future of higher education, global economic trends, and India’s economic history. A special panel discussion on ‘Monetary policy at cross roads: managing growth-inflation trade-off’ will be held. Prof. David Aikman, Director, Qatar Centre for Global Banking and Finance, King’s College London; Prof. Stephen Millard, Deputy Director, National Institute of Economics and Social Research (NIESR); and Ms. Sonal Patel, Senior Financial Sector Expert, International Monetary Fund, will speak.