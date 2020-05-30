Two cured in Kozhikode, one more tests positive

Two persons from Kozhikode district, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government General Hospital, Kannur, were cured of the infection on Friday, while one more was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the infected patient is a 69-year-old from Chorod who returned from Bahrain on May 27. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during screening at the Calicut Airport.

The number of active cases in the district has reached 31 now. Fifteen persons are under treatment at the medical college hospital, 13 at the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House, and three are at hospitals in Kannur.

Besides, three Kasaragod natives and one each from Thrissur and Malappuram too are at the medical college hospital, and another from Thrissur is at the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute here.

The number of people under surveillance in the district stands at 7,366, including 1,708 expatriates.