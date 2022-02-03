Kozhikode

Two charged under POCSO Act

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against two persons on charge of trying to abuse a second class student According to the police, the case was registered against music teacher Prakashan, 50, and Upajit, 18, a college student. Both are absconding.

The police suspect the involvement of another 17-year-old student in the case. The incident came to light when the child was undergoing counselling at the school. The child was allegedly abused when she was alone at home. The police registered a case based on the complaint of the child’s father.


