Two books by advocate released

April 06, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

High Court Judge Kauser Edappagath and Actor Salim Kumar released the books Niyama Bhashanangal and Nigoodhathayile Kolapathakangal respectively by advocate turned writer M.S. Saji in Kozhikode on April 6 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The first book is a compilation of interviews with luminaries in the field of judiciary such as Ram Jethmalani, Prashanth Bhooshan, Kemal Pasha, and Manjeri Sundar Raj, while the second is the retelling of famous murder cases by lawyers, who represented the accused in court.

In his address, Mr. Edappagath pointed out the need for the bench and bar to work together to ensure justice for the common people in the country. “It is our responsibility to keep up the common man’s belief in the power of judiciary,” he added.

He said that lawyers gain rich experiences from their clients, leading to compelling stories adding that Mr. Saji’s works were notable for its simplicity and diverse topics.

M.G. Asokan, president of the Calicut Bar Association, presided over the event. Principal District judge S.Muralikrishnan was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.