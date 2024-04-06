ADVERTISEMENT

Two books by advocate released

April 06, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala High Court judge Kauser Edappagath releasing the book Niyama Bhashanangal by advocate M.S. Saji by handing it over to advocate Manjeri Sunder Raj in Kozhikode on Saturday. Actor Salim Kumar is also seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

High Court Judge Kauser Edappagath and Actor Salim Kumar released the books Niyama Bhashanangal and Nigoodhathayile Kolapathakangal respectively by advocate turned writer M.S. Saji in Kozhikode on April 6 (Saturday).

The first book is a compilation of interviews with luminaries in the field of judiciary such as Ram Jethmalani, Prashanth Bhooshan, Kemal Pasha, and Manjeri Sundar Raj, while the second is the retelling of famous murder cases by lawyers, who represented the accused in court.

In his address, Mr. Edappagath pointed out the need for the bench and bar to work together to ensure justice for the common people in the country. “It is our responsibility to keep up the common man’s belief in the power of judiciary,” he added.

He said that lawyers gain rich experiences from their clients, leading to compelling stories adding that Mr. Saji’s works were notable for its simplicity and diverse topics.

M.G. Asokan, president of the Calicut Bar Association, presided over the event. Principal District judge S.Muralikrishnan was present.

