September 20, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Marine enforcement squad on Wednesday impounded two fishing boats from Puthiyappa for illegal fishing. Fisheries department officials said the boat operators used illegal methods of fishing, violating the terms and conditions fixed for the boat operators. They said legal action would be intensified with the marine patrol squad led by a Circle Inspector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.