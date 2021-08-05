Two autorickshaw drivers found dead in Kozhikode

They were reportedly going through acute financial crisis

Two autorickshaw drivers who were reportedly going through an acute financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic were found dead in two separate locations in Kozhikode on Thursday. The dead were identified as Manoj, a native of Atholi, and Hareesh Babu of Vadakara.

Manoj’s body was found in his house by Thursday noon. The man was reportedly struggling to repay huge bank loans. Babu’s body was found at a lodge in Vadakara.

The Vadakara and Atholi police registered two cases of unnatural deaths under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bodies were moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for post-mortem examination. It was the eighth such unnatural death reported in the district within a week.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode — 049527600 (phone) or 7902281306 (WhatsApp).