Two arrested with hashish oil in Kozhikode
They were nabbed during vehicle checking
A special squad of the Excise department arrested two persons with 590 grams of smuggled hashish oil during vehicle checking on the national highway here on Thursday. Vineeth Balakrishnan, 22, of Mayanad and Mohammed Shafi, 28, of Ottappalam were nabbed following a tip-off received by Excise Inspector A.G. Thampi. Excise officials said the seized drug had a market value of ₹10 lakh. The suspects brought the smuggled cannabis extract from Andhra Pradesh, they informed.
