Two arrested with ganja in Kozhikode
Two Malappuram natives suspected of smuggling ganja were nabbed from the premises of the Thalakkulathur High School on Thursday. T.V. Irshad, 33, and P. Sadiq, 38, were arrested by a special squad of the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). The squad supported by the Elathur police also seized 12 kg of ganja from them.
