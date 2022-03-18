Two arrested with ganja in Kozhikode
The Kozhikode City police on Friday arrested two persons with four kilograms of ganja. Majeed of Kozhikode and Murukan from Tamil Nadu were nabbed following a tip-off received by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force. The two reportedly secured the narcotic from wholesale dealers from Andhra Pradesh.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.