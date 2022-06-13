Two arrested with banned tobacco products
The city police on Monday arrested two persons with 3,000 sachets of banned tobacco products. The suspects, T.V. Usman and B.S. Riyas, were caught during a surprise inspection in their shops in the heart of the city. Officials with the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force were also part of the raids.
