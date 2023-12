December 29, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Kozhikode

The city police arrested two persons with 52 kg of ganja on December 28. Kasaragod natives Abubacker, 39, and Mohammed Faizal, 36, were detained while they were waiting inside their car for some local drug pushers. Police sources said the two secured stuff from Bengaluru-based traders for local distribution in Kerala. The ganja packets were found hidden inside secret cabins of the car, they added.

