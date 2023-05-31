Two arrested with 400 grams of MDMA in Kozhikode

May 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police on Wednesday seized 400 grams of MDMA and arrested two persons who allegedly smuggled the drug in a truck loaded with tiles. Pulikkal-native Noufal, 32, and Feroke-native Jamsheer, 28, were detained during the vehicle check at Pantheerankavu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Prakasan Padannayil said the seized drug was worth ₹12 lakh. Mr. Padannayil, who led the squad that intercepted the truck, said the vehicle was on its way from Bengaluru to Ramanattukara.

Police officers from Pantheerankavu station were also part of the surprise check that led to the seizure of the commercial quantity. They said the drug was brought here for local sale in Pantheerankavu and Ramanattukara regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT