Two arrested with 400 grams of MDMA in Kozhikode

The truck, loaded with tiles, contained MDMA worth ₹12 lakh

May 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The police examining the MDMA they seized from a truck during a vehicle check at Palazhi in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The police examining the MDMA they seized from a truck during a vehicle check at Palazhi in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The police on Wednesday seized 400 grams of MDMA and arrested two persons who allegedly smuggled the drug in a truck loaded with tiles. Pulikkal-native Noufal, 32, and Feroke-native Jamsheer, 28, were detained during the vehicle check at Pantheerankavu. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Prakasan Padannayil said the seized drug was worth ₹12 lakh. Mr. Padannayil, who led the squad that intercepted the truck, said the vehicle was on its way from Bengaluru to Ramanattukara. 

Police officers from Pantheerankavu station were also part of the surprise check that led to the seizure of the commercial quantity. They said the drug was brought here for local sale in Pantheerankavu and Ramanattukara regions. 

