HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of vehicle theft in Kozhikode

March 30, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode City police on Thursday arrested two youngsters who were allegedly involved in a series of vehicle thefts.

M. Rahul, 22, and P.T. Akshay, 19, were nabbed by the Pantheerankavu police reportedly with one of the stolen motorbikes. Police sources said the two were addicted to synthetic drugs and used the money they mobilised from vehicle trade for purchasing drugs.

“Their strategy was to sell off the vehicles with altered registration numbers. They never exchanged original vehicle documents with buyers claiming that they had lost the documents,” said a civil police officer who was part of the investigation team. He added that the first accused, Rahul, was in jail in connection with another theft case till recently.

Circle Inspector Ganesh Kumar said one of the stolen motorbikes was recovered following the arrest of the two.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.