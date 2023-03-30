Two arrested on charge of vehicle theft in Kozhikode

March 30, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City police on Thursday arrested two youngsters who were allegedly involved in a series of vehicle thefts.

M. Rahul, 22, and P.T. Akshay, 19, were nabbed by the Pantheerankavu police reportedly with one of the stolen motorbikes. Police sources said the two were addicted to synthetic drugs and used the money they mobilised from vehicle trade for purchasing drugs.

“Their strategy was to sell off the vehicles with altered registration numbers. They never exchanged original vehicle documents with buyers claiming that they had lost the documents,” said a civil police officer who was part of the investigation team. He added that the first accused, Rahul, was in jail in connection with another theft case till recently.

Circle Inspector Ganesh Kumar said one of the stolen motorbikes was recovered following the arrest of the two.