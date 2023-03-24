ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested on charge of gang rape in Kozhikode

March 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested two persons on the charge of raping a young woman after mixing intoxicants in juice served to her after offering her an opportunity to act in films.

Manniyur Kunnummal Abubakar, 63, and Pallipadi Kadavath Saithalavi, 61, both natives of Malappuram, were arrested from Tamil Nadu by a team led by Town Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Bijuraj. They were charged under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, a promising 24-year-old actor from Kottayam, was lured into the trap on the pretext of introducing her to a film producer. A television actor from Kannur had brought the woman to a flat at Karaparamba. The suspects allegedly mixed intoxicants in her drink, causing her to lose consciousness after which they committed the heinous act, the police said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bijuraj said the accused were produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US