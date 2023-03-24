Two arrested on charge of gang rape in Kozhikode

March 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The city police arrested two persons on the charge of raping a young woman after mixing intoxicants in juice served to her after offering her an opportunity to act in films.

Manniyur Kunnummal Abubakar, 63, and Pallipadi Kadavath Saithalavi, 61, both natives of Malappuram, were arrested from Tamil Nadu by a team led by Town Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Bijuraj. They were charged under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, a promising 24-year-old actor from Kottayam, was lured into the trap on the pretext of introducing her to a film producer. A television actor from Kannur had brought the woman to a flat at Karaparamba. The suspects allegedly mixed intoxicants in her drink, causing her to lose consciousness after which they committed the heinous act, the police said.

Mr. Bijuraj said the accused were produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.