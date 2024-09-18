GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested on charge of forcing woman to participate in nude ritual in Kozhikode

Published - September 18, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly coerced his wife to perform a nude ritual reportedly for the welfare of the family, and his 46-year-old sorcerer friend.

V. Shameer, the woman’s husband, and P.K. Prakashan, his friend, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday based on a petition filed by the woman.

The complainant alleged that her husband had physically tortured her multiple times for not agreeing to participate in the ritual.

She also alleged that Prakasan had told her that an evil spirit residing in her husband’s body was causing problems in their marriage and that performing a nude ritual on her would resolve all issues.

Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police P. Nidhinraj said that offences from both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were charged against them since the alleged incidents had taken place from April 2024. The accused were charged under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) 354 D (stalking), and 109 (punishment for abetment) as well as Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 49 (criminal activities through abetment) of BNS.

Published - September 18, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.