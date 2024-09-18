Two arrested on charge of forcing woman to participate in nude ritual in Kozhikode

The Thamarassery police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly coerced his wife to perform a nude ritual reportedly for the welfare of the family, and his 46-year-old sorcerer friend.

V. Shameer, the woman’s husband, and P.K. Prakashan, his friend, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday based on a petition filed by the woman.

The complainant alleged that her husband had physically tortured her multiple times for not agreeing to participate in the ritual.

She also alleged that Prakasan had told her that an evil spirit residing in her husband’s body was causing problems in their marriage and that performing a nude ritual on her would resolve all issues.

Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police P. Nidhinraj said that offences from both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were charged against them since the alleged incidents had taken place from April 2024. The accused were charged under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) 354 D (stalking), and 109 (punishment for abetment) as well as Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 49 (criminal activities through abetment) of BNS.