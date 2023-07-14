HamberMenu
Two arrested on charge of attacking doctor in Kozhikode

The suspected attackers were identified using CCTV visuals from a government hospital at Kuttiyadi

July 14, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two Kannur natives who allegedly attacked a doctor who was on duty at the Nadapuram Government Taluk Hospital. The suspects, Sarath, 33, and Sanoop, 32, were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The incident leading to the arrest took place on July 11. According to police sources, the two who came to the hospital for ear treatment turned aggressive when they were denied medicines in the absence of doctor’s prescription and outpatient ticket. The doctor was allegedly manhandled when he tried to intervene in the issue.

The suspected attackers, who fled the spot, were identified using CCTV visuals from a government hospital at Kuttiyadi. Before coming to Nadapuram, the two had also visited the Kuttiyadi hospital for treatment. 

