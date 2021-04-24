Two arrested in gold theft case in Kozhikode

Ornaments allegedly stolen from a jeweller’s apartment in the city were recovered from a slum in Mumbai

The Kasaba police on Saturday arrested two persons from Rajasthan who allegedly stole nearly 10 kg of gold ornaments from the apartment of a jeweller at Kallayi on April 3. Jithendra Singh, 27, and Pankaj Singh, 23, were detained following a three-week-long investigation.

Nearly 8 kg of the stolen ornaments were recovered from a slum in Mumbai. The ornaments were allegedly in the custody of the close relatives of the duo.

According to the police, three persons were involved in the alleged theft, and search is on for the third person. The arrest of the second accused was recorded after flash raids in Mumbai and Goa, they said.

Of the two arrested, Jithendra Singh was working as a security guard at the apartment complex. The police said he had offered all support to cart off the stolen ornaments. He later claimed that he had been attacked by robbers and had sought treatment at a city hospital.

The alleged trickery was cracked by a team led by Circle Inspector U.K. Shajahan. Jithendra Singh was under intensive medical care till recently following self-inflicted wounds to evade investigation, the police said.