Two arrested for threatening film producer at gun point
Search on for absconding gang member
The Balussery police on Saturday arrested two persons who allegedly threatened a film producer at gun point to evict him from his house at Nanmanda. C. Muneer, 38, and K.K. Shafi, 32, were nabbed following a complaint by Panthrandumadathil Wilson.
According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. The gang reached the spot when Wilson and his family were about to leave in search of a rented house. The attack was carried out by the gang to take hold of Wilson’s property that he had reportedly lost following the collapse of his business, they said.
Police sources said the attackers who turned up with guns fired two rounds to scare him and his family members. There were three persons in the gang, but one fled from the scene, they added.
