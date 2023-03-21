ADVERTISEMENT

Two accused in doctor attack case in Kozhikode get bail

March 21, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons accused of attacking a senior cardiologist attached to Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode city were granted bail by the Principal Sessions Court, Kozhikode, on Monday.

According to sources, they are Kunnamangalam Puthiyarakkal Salmanul Faris, 30, the husband of Hajira Naja, who lost her newborn baby at the hospital in February. It was the death of the child and the subsequent health problems suffered by Ms. Naja that ultimately led to an attack on some of the hospital property and later on P.K. Ashokan, the cardiologist, who is the husband of gynecologist Anitha Ashokan, on March 4. The second person who got bail was Mohammed Rashid, 28, of Anappara Thandanveettil, Kunnamangalam.

The police had registered cases against five persons and arrested three. The others were at large. Both Mr. Faris and Mr. Rashid on Sunday surrendered before S. Krishnakumar, Principal Sessions Judge, on Sunday. Earlier, the First Additional Sessions Court had rejected their anticipatory bail application. They later filed an application in the Principal Sessions Court. Though the judge posted the case for arguments for Wednesday, the accused presented themselves on Monday itself.

The First Additional Sessions Court had also rejected the bail applications of four other accused persons in the case. Their bail plea too is expected to be heard at the Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday.

