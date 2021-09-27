Kozhikode

Twins drown in well in Kozhikode

The Nadapuram police on Monday arrested a woman who reportedly jumped into a well with her twin children, resulting in the death of both the children. Subina from Perod was charged with murder.

Her children Fathima Rouha and Mohammed Raswin, 3, drowned, while Subina was rescued. Police sources said she showed emotional distress, though she had not been medically diagnosed.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode: 049527600; WhatsApp: 7902281306.


