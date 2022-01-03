Kozhikode twin blast case accused sent back to Bengaluru jail

Thadiyantevida Nazeer was brought to HC for making arguments on plea

The prime accused in the 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts case, Thadiyantevida Nazeer, was brought from Bengaluru jail and produced before before the Kerala High Court on Monday to enable him to make arguments on his appeal filed against the NIA Special Court verdict convicting him in the case.

But when the appeal against the life imprisonment sentence awarded by the NIA special court was taken up for hearing, advocate Suresh Babu Thomas submitted that he was appearing for Nazeer. The court then ordered that he be taken back to the Bengaluru jail.

The court directed the jail authorities to arrange videoconferencing facilities if the accused wanted to watch the proceedings.

The NIA’s charge was that Nazeer and the other accused had conspired, planned and executed the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006.

The court adjourned the hearing on the appeal to January 4.