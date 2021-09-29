Twenty-one IT firms from Kozhikode to take part in global technology expo

GITEX to begin in Dubai on October 17

As many as 21 out of a total of 30 companies from Kozhikode will take part in the five-day global technology exhibition (GITEX) to be held in Dubai from October 17.

GITEX is an annual technology event attended by hundreds of IT companies from across the world. This is the first international tech event where the participating companies will have an opportunity to attend directly after a gap of one-and-a-half years due to the emergence of COVID-19, a press release said here on Wednesday.

In addition to opportunities to present products and services, the companies can discover new markets and partners during the event. The event is a gateway to the international market for smaller IT companies from Kerala.

Incidentally, a majority of the participants are from the government-run Cyber Park, Kozhikode. Besides, 19 start-ups from the State are participating, the release added.

John M. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala IT Parks, too will be participating in the event.

Vijith Sivadasan, a participant and co-founder and promoter of Codelattice, said it was an excellent opportunity for tech companies from Kerala, primarily because of its geographical attributes and proximity to West Asia.

“GITEX will be a perfect avenue for Kerala start-ups seeking funds to scale or meet potential customers for their services and products,” he added.