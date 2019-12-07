Turning the spotlight on gender equality

An inquisitive woman’s lone fight in an orthodox Muslim family questioning religious conservatism and her travails to get legal justice form the storyline of the short film In the name of Allah, which was premiered in the city on Saturday.

Director Pravi Nair, who has cast Peranbu-fame transgender artiste Anjali Ameer in the lead role, said the purpose of the 20-minute film was to tell the world that gender equality was something that had to be embraced as basic civic sense.

“We considered Anjali for the lead role as she had undergone several such traumatic experiences in her social life. She also successfully fought against odd situations and dared to stand on her own feet,” said Mr. Nair.

He also praised the performance of seasoned actor Dinesh Panicker as the lead character’s orthodox father. “The conversation between the father and the daughter will definitely catch the viewers’ attention and ignite new thoughts,” he said. Mr. Nair said the film would soon be released on YouTube.

Anjali, who played the lead role as Serin, said she became part of the project as it had a unique theme, highlighting the need to have a better concept of gender equality beyond the walls of religion. At the same time, she made it clear that she had no intention to challenge any religion or defy its practices.