Tumour weighing half a kg removed from infant’s liver

12 November 2020 21:42 IST

The Department of Paediatric Surgery at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently claimed to have removed a huge abdominal mass from the body of a 46-day-old female baby from Kolathur in Malappuram district through a rare surgery.

According to sources in the department, the issue was detected by the child’s mother and referred from a hospital in Perinthalmanna. A CT scan on her body revealed that there was a rare tumour weighing half a kg in the left lobe of the liver.

Prathap Somnath, vice-principal, medical college, and head of the department of paediatric surgery, said that though the tumour was close to blood vessels, bleeding could be controlled. The tumour was cut out and the third segment of the left lobe of the liver was removed.

The baby was discharged after she had a smooth post-operative recovery, Dr. Somnath said.