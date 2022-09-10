As part of the continuing Onam celebrations, the District Sports Council will organise a celebrity tug of war competition at Mananchira on September 11. There will be separate competitions for men and women. Teams representing the Kozhikode city Corporation, Collectorate, district panchayat, sports council, and the Kozhikode press club are expected to take part in the event, a press release said.
Tug of war competition in Kozhikode
