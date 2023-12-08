Tug of war between Kozhikode city, Koyilandy, and Chevayur at district school arts fest

December 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Kozhikode

At the end of the fourth day of the Kozhikode district school arts festival, the tug of war between Kozhikode city, Koyilandy and Chevayur sub-districts still continues.

While Kozhikode city is leading with 700 points in its kitty, Koyilandy is lagging behind with 650 points. Chevayur sub-district with 617 points is at the third position. Balussery with 613 points, Koduvally with 612 points, and Kunnummal with 611 points are giving them a tough competition.

As usual, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in Chevayur sub-district is leading the race among schools with 207 points. Memunda Higher Secondary School in Thodannur sub district with 194 points and Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School in Koyilandy sub district with 169 points are currently occupying the second and third spots respectively.

Popular events such as Vattappattu, Oppana, Folk dance, Kuchipudi, Group song, Ottanthullal, Chakyar Koothu, and Mohiniyattam were the major attractions of the day.

A large number of students from schools in the district had turned up at Perambra in large groups to watch the festival. The Education department had declared a holiday for schools under the State syllabus in the district on Thursday.

The festival will conclude on Friday with Poorakkali, Chavittu Natakam, Nadan Pattu, patriotic song, English skit, mime, and classical music being the major events.

