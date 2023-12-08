ADVERTISEMENT

Tug of war between Kozhikode city, Koyilandy, and Chevayur at district school arts fest

December 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode city sub-district continues to lead; festival to conclude on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Devika B. and group from Thiruvangoor HSS who bagged the first prize in English Skit (HSS category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

At the end of the fourth day of the Kozhikode district school arts festival, the tug of war between Kozhikode city, Koyilandy and Chevayur sub-districts still continues.

Sanjay Santhosh S.S. of MJ Higher Secondary School, Elettil, who bagged the first prize in Chakyarkoothu (HSS-Boys category) at the District School Arts Festival in Perambra, Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

While Kozhikode city is leading with 700 points in its kitty, Koyilandy is lagging behind with 650 points. Chevayur sub-district with 617 points is at the third position. Balussery with 613 points, Koduvally with 612 points, and Kunnummal with 611 points are giving them a tough competition.

Nadodi Nritham (HS Girls category) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival in Perambra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As usual, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School in Chevayur sub-district is leading the race among schools with 207 points. Memunda Higher Secondary School in Thodannur sub district with 194 points and Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School in Koyilandy sub district with 169 points are currently occupying the second and third spots respectively.

Popular events such as Vattappattu, Oppana, Folk dance, Kuchipudi, Group song, Ottanthullal, Chakyar Koothu, and Mohiniyattam were the major attractions of the day.

The stage one of the District School Arts Festival in Perambra, Kozhikode, witnessed a heavy turnout of spectators on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A large number of students from schools in the district had turned up at Perambra in large groups to watch the festival. The Education department had declared a holiday for schools under the State syllabus in the district on Thursday.

Kolkkali (HSS category) in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The festival will conclude on Friday with Poorakkali, Chavittu Natakam, Nadan Pattu, patriotic song, English skit, mime, and classical music being the major events.

Gayathri J.S. of St. Michael’s HSS, Kozhikode, who bagged the first prize in violin (Oriental category) at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Vattappattu (HS) competition in progress at the District School Arts Festival at Perambra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

