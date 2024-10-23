Truck operators’ demand for dedicated parking terminal in Kozhikode under NHAI’s consideration

Truck operators’ demand for a dedicated parking terminal along the Kozhikode-Kannur national highway is likely to be a reality soon. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to identify a suitable spot near Vadakara in Kozhikode for the project. After finalising the spot between Puthuppanam and Palolipalam, the authority will prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Though land availability remains a concern for the multi-crore project, NHAI sources confirmed that it was expected to be a reality soon. According to them, if it materialises, it will be the first such mega project in the State with all facilities for truck operators.

As demanded by a majority of truck operators, the plan is to identify the most accessible spot along the Vengalam-Azhiyur stretch of the national highway which is being widened now.

“There have been occasions when truck drivers were accused of endangering road safety through illegal parking along highways at night. Had they been given good facilities, they would not have used the wayside space,” said an inter-State truck driver from Perambra. He added that the lack of space at available lorry stands in urban areas and the difficulty in reaching such spots were equally troublesome.

According to Motor Vehicles department officials and road safety enforcement squads, the opening of a dedicated truck terminal will largely reduce hazardous parking along highways, which was cited as one of the major reasons for late-night accidents. They pointed out that efforts were on to open dedicated truck terminals in Kozhikode city as well.

NHAI sources said that similar projects had been implemented in other States along with the completion of highway development works. They said there were many such innovative proposals on the cards based on local requirements and suggestions which would be implemented in a phased manner along with national highway development works, they added.