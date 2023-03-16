Truck drivers may soon get convenient parking spot in Kozhikode city

March 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demand of local and inter-State truck operators to open a dedicated parking spot for heavy vehicles in the city is likely to be a reality soon with the Kozhikode Corporation deciding to consider a convenient spot near Butt Road beach. The identified spot, which is under the possession of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) at present, will be made available for the project on completion of formalities related to the signing of the agreement.

The revenue collected from the parking spot will be equally shared by the Corporation and the KMB. According to officials, the project will be handed over to the KMB management completely once the Corporation gets back its funds invested for basic development of the facility.

Since the imposition of restrictions on lorry parking near South beach, the majority of inter-State truck operators have been struggling to find other convenient spots in the city. The limited space available at lorry stands too has been a headache for many. For over two years, the issue has remained unattended.

“It is not about the limited parking spots alone. Many drivers and other cleaning staff are struggling a lot with the poor number of accessible comfort station facilities. The proposed space near Butt Road can be a big relief if the authorities ensure some basic facilities as well,” said an inter-State truck driver from Kasaragod district.