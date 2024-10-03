ADVERTISEMENT

Truck driver Arjun’s family files complaint against cyber attack

Published - October 03, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of Arjun, the truck driver from Kozhikode whose body was recovered after a 71-day-long search from the depths of the Gangavali river in Karnataka, on Thursday filed a petition with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) seeking legal action against the alleged cyber attack against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the petition, they alleged that there were attempts to hamper communal harmony by misinterpreting their criticism of truck owner Manaf. They said the cyber attack was at its peak after they met the media on Wednesday to voice their protest against the alleged fund collection attempts in the name of Arjun and the move to capitalise on his family’s sentiments through a YouTube channel created by Mr. Manaf.

It is the second time that Arjun’s family is approaching the police seeking action against cyber attack. The first incident pertained to the alleged circulation of fake videos with modified and distorted statements of Arjun’s family members. According to them, their original statements made during media interactions were distorted through editing and added with other fake videos to create the impression that they were speaking against the government and the Army.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manaf on Thursday said he was not interested in any controversy in the name of Arjun’s rescue operation. “If I have hurt them through my emotional response, I am tendering an apology. It is better not to spoil the whole virtue of that rescue mission through mudslinging,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US