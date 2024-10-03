Truck driver Arjun’s family files complaint against cyber attack

Family members of Arjun, the truck driver from Kozhikode whose body was recovered after a 71-day-long search from the depths of the Gangavali river in Karnataka, on Thursday filed a petition with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) seeking legal action against the alleged cyber attack against them.

In the petition, they alleged that there were attempts to hamper communal harmony by misinterpreting their criticism of truck owner Manaf. They said the cyber attack was at its peak after they met the media on Wednesday to voice their protest against the alleged fund collection attempts in the name of Arjun and the move to capitalise on his family’s sentiments through a YouTube channel created by Mr. Manaf.

It is the second time that Arjun’s family is approaching the police seeking action against cyber attack. The first incident pertained to the alleged circulation of fake videos with modified and distorted statements of Arjun’s family members. According to them, their original statements made during media interactions were distorted through editing and added with other fake videos to create the impression that they were speaking against the government and the Army.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manaf on Thursday said he was not interested in any controversy in the name of Arjun’s rescue operation. “If I have hurt them through my emotional response, I am tendering an apology. It is better not to spoil the whole virtue of that rescue mission through mudslinging,” he said.