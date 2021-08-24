TRP rises to 19.89% in Kozhikode

The COVID test positivity rate in Kozhikode district crossed 19% once again on Tuesday.

The district recorded a TPR of 19.89% with 2,875 of the 14,668 people who tested on Tuesday turning positive. District Medical Officer V.Jayasree said that 2,826 of them were infected through local transmission while the source was unknown in 45 cases. Besides, two had recently arrived from abroad and one from another State. One health worker also turned positive on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 2,426 persons were cured and discharged from various treatment facilities in the district. At present, there are 25,504 COVID patients in Kozhikode district while 74,661 are under observation.