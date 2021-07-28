Triple lockdown in 31 local bodies in Kozhikode

2,400 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in district

Triple lockdown will be in force for the next one week in 31 local bodies in Kozhikode district, including two of the seven municipalities and 29 of the 70 grama panchayats, to contain COVID-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) is above 15% in these places, and they have been included in the ‘D’ category.

They are Koyilandy and Koduvally municipalities, and Changaroth, Chathamangalam, Chekkiad, Chemanchery, Eramala, Kayanna, Kadalundy, Keezhariyur, Koothali, Kunnamangalam, Madavoor, Mavoor, Meppayyur, Moodadi, Nanminda, Olavanna, Omassery, Perumanna, Peruvayal, Thamarassery, Thalakkulathur, Thiruvambady, Thiruvallur, Ulliyeri, Unnikulam, Vanimel, Balussery, Kodancheri and Naduvannur grama panchayats.

There seems to be some improvement in the situation compared with last week when 37 local bodies, including five municipalities and 32 grama panchayats, had been under triple lockdown.

According to the district administration, the Kozhikode Corporation, five municipalities, and 28 grama panchayats are in the ‘C’ category where a lockdown will be in force. TPR is between 10% and 15% in these places. The municipalities are Mukkom, Vadakara, Payyoli, Ramanattukara, and Feroke. The grama panchayats are Atholi, Azhiyoor, Chelannur, Chengottukavu, Cheruvannur, Chorod, Kakkodi, Kattippara, Kavilumpara, Kizhakkoth, Kodiyathur, Koodaranhi, Kunnummal, Kuttiyadi, Nochad, Onchiyam, Karassery, Thurayoor, Thikkodi, Valayam, Velam, Narikkuni, Perambra, Kottur, Kuruvattur, Maniyoor, Nadapuram, and Villiappalli.

Partial lockdown will be in force in Ayancheri, Arikkulam, Chakkittapara, Edacheri, Kakkur, Koorachund, Kayakkodi, Maruthonkara, Narippatta, Panangad, Purameri, Puthuppadi, and Thuneri. TPR is between 5% and 10% in these places. None of the local bodies are in the ‘A’ category, where TPR is below 5%. Complete lockdown will be in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, 2,400 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, of which 2,367 were due to local transmission. The source of 25 others was not known. As many as 19,872 samples were tested, and the daily TPR is 12.29%. The Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 393 locally acquired infections, Koyilandy 86, Olavanna and Thiruvambady 56 each, Kuruvattur 53, and Unnikulam 52. As many as 2,091 people recovered, and the active caseload is 21,521.