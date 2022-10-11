Tributes paid to environmentalist A. Achyuthan

Rich tributes were paid to environmentalist and former president of Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) A. Achyuthan, who passed away in Kozhikode on Monday. Mayor Beena Philip presided over a condolence meeting in Kozhikode on Tuesday, while KSSP State committee member K.T. Radhakrishnan presented the condolence motion. MLA Thottathil Raveendran, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan, writer U.K. Kumaran, former MLA Purushan Kadalundy, Gandhian Thayat Balan, Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham district president U. Hemanth Kumar, environmentalist T. Shobheendran and several others paid tributes to Achyuthan.