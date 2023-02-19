Tribesperson’s death: SIT finds no evidence against six persons caught on camera

February 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad, has found no reason to suspect the six persons who were caught on camera during their short conversation with him a few hours before he fled the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode. Earlier, there were allegations that a few who had spoken directly to him had humiliated him in the name of a stolen mobile phone.

Police sources said the six persons were identified on the basis of CCTV footage. Two of them had closely interacted with Viswanathan. When quizzed, they claimed that he was only sharing his grievances with them. According to them, Viswanathan was visibly upset and wanted to convince caregivers around him that he was not part of any crime.

Members of the investigation team said more persons would be quizzed on the basis of hospital records having details of over 400 caregivers. They also said that they were yet to get any circumstantial evidence or CCTV footage confirming the alleged manhandling of Viswanathan.

It was on February 7 that Viswanathan reached the MCH for his wife’s delivery. The alleged harassment took place on February 9 while he was staying back in the caregivers’ area. Though he denied involvement in any theft, those who allegedly harassed him were not willing to accept his version. He later fled the spot. His body was found hanging from a tree near the MCH on February 11.