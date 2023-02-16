Tribesperson’s death: police record statements of family members in Wayanad

February 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special squad investigating the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson, recorded the statements of his family members in Wayanad on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College) K. Sudarsan who heads the squad was present during the procedure.

The police recorded the statement of Viswanathan’s wife Bindu at a government hospital near Mananthavady where she is undergoing treatment. All the family members stood by their previous allegation that Viswanathan was endangered in the name of an unknown mobile phone theft, and demanded a re-post mortem. They also dismissed claims that it was a case of suicide.

“We are now in the process of identifying the four persons who were caught on surveillance cameras during their reported argument with Viswanathan at the medical college hospital [MCH],” Mr. Sudarsan said, adding that the applicable sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had already been invoked as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police could not gather evidence confirming the alleged physical attack on Viswanathan near the MCH. Though CCTV visuals from multiple locations were collected, there were no visuals showing manhandling attempts. The statements of the five security guards and 15 bystanders last week too mentioned no such attempts as alleged.