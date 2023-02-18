Tribesperson’s death: police quiz bystanders based on hospital records

February 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special investigation team probing the death of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad, has quizzed most bystanders who were present at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) near the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, when he was allegedly exposed to a public trial in the name of a stolen mobile phone. There are around 450 persons in the list of bystanders collected by the police.

A majority of those who were quizzed in the last two days were those who were caught on surveillance cameras near the IMCH. Though a few of them were zeroed in for their suspected involvement in locking horns with Viswanathan, the investigation team declined to reveal their identities. They said more circumstantial evidence and statements of witnesses were required to confirm the complaint that he was manhandled.

Visuals showing the restless movement of Viswanathan on the MCH campus had been retrieved by the special investigation team. However, there were no visuals showing manhandling or assault on the man. Police sources said the five security guards who were questioned also claimed that there was no manhandling.

Meanwhile, police officers said they would check whether the suspected harassment or incidents of public trial abetted Viswanathan’s unnatural death. “We have already invoked sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe [Prevention of atrocities] Act as part of the probe. Senior officers are monitoring the progress of the probe on a daily basis,” they added.

It was on February 7 that Viswanathan reached the MCH for his wife’s delivery. She gave birth the next day. The alleged harassment took place on February 9 while he was staying in the bystanders’ area. Though he denied his involvement in any theft, those who allegedly harassed him were not willing to accept his version. Later in the day, he fled the spot. His body was found hanging from a tree near the MCH on February 11.