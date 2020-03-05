Tribesman dies of food poisoning

A 40-year-old tribesman from Kelakam Irattathodu Colony near Iritty died reportedly of food poisoning, while his two children were hospitalised on Wednesday.

Puthiyaveettil Ravi died in a private hospital at Iritty, while his children Jishnu and Vishnu were admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, said K. Narayana Nayak, District Medical Officer.

The condition of the children was stable, he said.

According to the police, the local residents took Ravi and the children to the hospital when they started vomiting after eating some fruits and packaged foods he brought home.

According to the police, though Ravi’s wife and their daughter ate the fruits and the food, they had no health problem.

The exact cause of the deaths could be ascertained only after the post-mortem, the police said.

Meanwhile, health officials collected the remains of the food items and water from the house for investigation.