‘Tribal artistes not getting their due’

January 28, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kogal Gothra Maholsavam showcases multiple events focusing on tribal culture

The Hindu Bureau

Artistes from Thudithalam Gothra Kala Sangham, Wayanad, performing at the Kogal Gothra Maholsavam in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kogal is a wind instrument typically used by tribal communities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, it stood for a platform where tribal art forms found renewed support.

Kogal Gothra Maholsavam organised by Sooryakanthi Foundation, an organisation that works for the wholesome development of tribal and Dalit communities, in Kozhikode on Saturday was notable for the multiple events focusing on tribal culture.

The festival began with an exhibition of books on tribal culture and another on tribal artefacts. A seminar on ‘Contemporary environment of tribal life’ was inaugurated by E.K. Govindavarma Raja, former head of the department of folklore at Calicut University. Writer Indu Menon presided over the seminar in which K.S. Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Director, Kerala institute for Research, Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS), and Sasi Narayanan, Director of Koothumadam, were the resource persons.

The ‘Gothrasmrithi’ in the evening was opened by T.V. Balan, national vice president of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA). “Tribal artistes, despite their talents, are yet to get a treatment on par with their elite counterparts. They are still treated as people on the fringes of society,” he said. “Writers and artistes have always been in the forefront of the fight for the poor and marginalised,” he added.

The highlight of the evening was a variety of cultural programmes by tribal artistes. Artistes from the Thudithalam Gothra Kala Sangham from Wayanad and Namukku Naame Gothra Kala Kayika Samskarika Samithi from Attappadi presented art forms such as Vattakkali, Cheenam, Thudi, Kambalapatti, Thudimelam, Irula dance and tribal folk songs.

Sooryakanthi Foundation chairman Jithu Dharmaraj and Kogal project director Kuppuswami Maruthan were present. The festival was supported by KIRTADS.

