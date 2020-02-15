Kozhikode

Triathlon on Kozhikode beach

The Calicut Pedallers Cycling Club will organise the third edition of its Triathlon on the Kozhikode beach on February 16. It will begin with the first sport event in swimming in Cherootty Memorial Pool at 5.30 a.m. Subsequent competitions in cycling and the 5-km run will be held on the beach. For registration, contact: 9847187009.

