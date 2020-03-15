Triage system introduced in hospitals

Kozhikode

15 March 2020 00:08 IST

PHCs in Kozhikode to have two-layer triage system, and hospitals three-layer system

Triage system, a multi-level screening of patients, has been introduced in hospitals in Kozhikode district to prevent the possibility of COVID-19 spreading from those returning from infected countries.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Saturday that primary health centres (PHCs) would have a two-layer triage system and hospitals would have a three-layer triage system.

Suspected patients reaching PHCs would be inspected in triage-1 and those with symptoms would be sent to triage-2.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who need treatment would be sent to hospitals designated for the purpose in special vehicles. People without symptoms would have to approach casualty or outpatient wards in hospitals as they would be the triage-1 point.

Infected countries

Anyone returning from COVID-19-infected countries or those who had interacted with infected patients should directly reach triage-2. People who need further treatment or inspection would be referred to triage-3.

Those with symptoms would be sent to isolation wards and others would be put on home quarantine.

Contact tracing

The district administration has urged travellers on board Air India Express aircraft IX346 from Dubai to Kozhikode that landed at the Calicut International Airport on March 5 to contact the control room at 04952371002, 2371471.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in a patient who travelled by Spice Jet aircraft SG54 from Kozhikode to Dubai on the same day and the immigration procedures were held together for both the groups of passengers. Travellers from other districts should reach their respective control rooms or Disha toll-free number. Also, all those who travelled by Air India Express flight IX 394 from Kuwait to Kozhikode on the day should contact the nearest health centre. They should not venture out of their homes for the next 14 days and avoid contact with people. People returning from abroad should avoid going out.

Meeting

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan held a meeting with MLAs and local body representatives to take stock of the situation.