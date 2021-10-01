Tremor-like sound: team of experts inspects house

Geological phenomenon suspected

The strange tremor-like sound being heard from a house in Kuruvattur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district could be due to a geological phenomenon, an experts team has said.

The team led by G. Sankar, former scientist at the Centre for Earth Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, inspected the house of Thekke Marath Biju at Poloor in Kuruvattur on Thursday. The experts said that the sound could be due to pressure variations under the earth’s surface. There is no cause for concern, they said.

They said that detailed research would be required to know the exact reason for the sound. A survey would be conducted to confirm that there was no soil erosion. The report of the team would be handed over to the Disaster Management Authority in two days.

The residents of the house have been hearing this strange tremor-like sound for the past two weeks. Both Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Geology Department officials had inspected the premises. Later, Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran requested the Revenue Minister to depute an expert team.