Tremor-like sound in Kozhikode house may be due to soil piping

Soil piping could be the cause of a strange tremor-like sound being heard from a house in Kuruvattur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district.

However, further geological studies will be conducted at the site with the assistance of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies. It was found that water in the compound of the house had seeped into the floor, according to a press release here on Friday.

The noise was caused by water flowing underground and erosion of sand. An expert team visited the house on Friday morning and submitted its findings to the Disaster Management Authority, the release added.


