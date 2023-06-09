Trawling ban: enforcement squads ready for heightened vigil

June 09, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The marine enforcement squad and the Coastal Police are ready with action plans for a flawless enforcement of trawling ban off the Kozhikode coast. Accordingly, patrol squads will conduct flash inspections to prevent illegal fishing during the 52-day ban period that comes into effect on Friday midnight.

The first round of sea patrol has ensured that all mechanised fishing boats are back to the harbours in compliance with regulations. In Kozhikode district, there are around 1,200 mechanised boats in the regulated category. Many non-Kerala fishers have also left the State considering the ban on operation of boats off the Kerala coast.

Additional boats have been hired to conduct regular sea patrol and ensure compliance with regulations. Action will be taken against fishers who fail to follow safety instructions during fishing using country boats or boats fitted with in-board engines. They will have to carry life jacket, biometric identity card, and Aadhaar card.

Diesel bunks at various fishing harbours will remain closed during the ban period. The Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) will operate bunks to ensure supply of fuels for boats fitted with in-board engines.

The services of sea rescue guards will be available at all fishing harbours in the district. As of now, there are 32 guards at Beypore, Puthiyappa, Koyilandy and Chombal harbours.

Fisheries department officials said the rescue guards were part of a 106-member professionally trained group. Besides, the fully equipped marine ambulance will be ready with medical staff to handle emergencies, they added.

A 24x7 special control room has also been opened in the district. The phone numbers are: 04952414074, 04952992194, and 9496007052. The services of Coast Guard (1,554) too will be available, apart from the Fisheries control rooms.

In the wake of the trawling ban, functionaries of various fishermen welfare organisations and boat operators have called upon the State government to provide financial support to the active fishermen families, besides free ration. They said the State coordination committees in the sector would soon approach the government.