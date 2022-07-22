Trauma care training to be resumed
Programme aims to train members in handling emergency rescue
The city-based Trauma Care Society has decided to resume its comprehensive training programme for trauma care volunteers. The weekly training programme that was stopped two years ago following COVID-19 outbreak will be resumed from July 24. The first training session will be held at the Police Club. For details, contact: 9037701777.
