Trauma care training to be resumed

The city-based Trauma Care Society has decided to resume its comprehensive training programme for trauma care volunteers. The weekly training programme that was stopped two years ago following COVID-19 outbreak will be resumed from July 24. The first training session will be held at the Police Club. For details, contact: 9037701777.


