Transportation of waste from Kozhikode restaurants comes to a standstill

June 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The transportation of waste from restaurants within Kozhikode Corporation limits has been hit for the past 10 days after the night squad of the civic body seized a truck carrying unsegregated waste. The vehicle is yet to be released.

The truck was carrying waste from various restaurants to a private segregation and recycling unit at Kakkad in Malappuram. This put an end to further movement of waste from restaurants, as a result of which waste has piled up in most units.

“The private agency was doing a good job. They transported our waste to their facility without any hassles. The Haritha Karma Sena [HKS] is not collecting waste regularly. We are stuck,” said N. Sugunan, district president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

Movenpro, the private agency, had been handling waste from restaurants in the city for the past eight months and was preferred to the HKS as it did not insist that restaurants keep waste segregated. Moreover, the HKS was not collecting waste daily. “It is not practical to segregate waste beyond a point at busy restaurants. Moreover, we cannot keep these bags for more than a day as they begin to stink,” said Mr. Sugunan, while demanding that the Corporation make arrangements to dispose of piled up waste until a better facility was available. He added that the KHRA had approached the authorities with the demand, but to no effect.

On the other hand, the Corporation claimed that it was just following the Kerala High Court order that banned transportation of unsegregated waste in any vehicle. “Whether the agency was working for the KHRA or not is not the concern of the night squad. They just did their job,” said S. Jayasree, health standing committee chairperson of the Corporation.

She added that the HKS would collect waste from restaurants regularly only if they segregated it. “Moreover, they have not made any demands to this effect so far,” she said.

KHRA representatives will meet Mayor Beena Philip to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

