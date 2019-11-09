Transplanting fest to conserve rice varieties

Paithrukam, a village farmers’ collective in Kozhikode district, will organise a paddy transplanting festival at Nechuli near Chathamangalam on November 10 with an aim to conserve about 118 varieties of rice. Nearly two acres in the village will be used for the initiative, which is expected to show a model for conserving the vanishing indigenous rice varieties with collective efforts.

The festival is expected to draw the participation of over 200 traditional farmers in the sector. Those on the field will also render the rustic planting songs of old times accompanied by Thudi, the traditional percussion instrument. Senior women farmers from Chathamangalam panchayat will be honoured at the event.

K. Shibu, one of the organisers, says Paithrukam has been in the field of conserving native rice varieties for more than seven years. “We began with just 40 varieties at the formation of our farmers’ group. Now, we have 118 varieties ready in our collection apart from other value-added products to take forward the conservation mission,” he adds.

The plan of the community is to host an organic rice festival next year using all the 118 varieties.